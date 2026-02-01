Family displaced after Sunday house fire in Joliet: officials

The Brief A house fire in the 1000 block of Elgin Avenue in Joliet displaced a family Sunday, prompting a response from the Joliet Fire Department. Firefighters found flames at the rear of the home spreading under the roof eaves and quickly brought the fire under control. No injuries were reported, the Red Cross assisted the displaced family, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.



A family was displaced due to a home fire in Joliet on Sunday, according to officials.

What we know:

The Joliet Fire Department responded to a home in the 1000 block of Elgin Avenue for a report of a structure fire.

When crews arrived, smoke and fire were coming out of the rear of the home. Firefighters found a fire burning up the exterior of the home and spreading up under the eaves of the roof. Crews were quickly able to extinguish the main body of the fire.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross provided shelter to the family that was displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.