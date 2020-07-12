Family displaced due to house fire in north suburban Evanston

A family was displaced due to a fire at a home Saturday in north suburban Evanston.

About 4:40 p.m. Evanston fire companies responded to a home in the 3200 block of Park Place, after reports of heavy smoke coming from the roof, Evanston fire officials said.

The fire was isolated to the roof but took multiple fire companies to deploy two working fire hoses to be put out, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but appears to have been started when roofing contractors were making repairs, fire officials said.

No one was injured, but due to extensive water damage, the family was displaced for the evening, fire officials said.