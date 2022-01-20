Family Dollar, Dollar General stores targeted in string of robberies

Family Dollar and Dollar General stores in Englewood are being warned about a recent rise in robberies.

Chicago police issued and alert on Thursday about a string of robberies targeting the businesses in January.

In each incident, the offender walked into the store, produced a handgun and demanded money from the register and safe, police said. The offender then fled the business on foot.

The incidents took place at the following times and locations:

7400 block of South Racine Avenue on Jan. 2 about 3:37 p.m.,

7300 block of South Ashland Avenue on Jan. 2 about 2:02 p.m., and

7300 block of South Ashland Avenue on Jan. 11 about 7:38 p.m.

Family Dollar in the 7400 block of South Racine Avenue. (Google)

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-10 Black male, weighing 150 and 190 pounds, according to police. He wore a black ski mask, blue dark jacket, dark color pants and brown winter boots.

Police encourage anyone with information on the crimes to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.