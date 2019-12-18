Family, friends hold vigil in memory of 16-year-old killed in Little Village

Family and friends gathered Wednesday night to remember a 16-year-old killed in Little Village.

It was a very emotional tribute for Angie Monroy, a high school junior gunned down just a half a mile from her home.

Wednesday night, many gathered at the crime scene to remember her.

Her grieving parents and siblings walked the half-mile from their home to the crime scene and broke down in tears in front of the memorial.

The group gathered near 24th and Rockwell, where Saturday night Monroy was walking home from work and was shot and killed.

Angie Monroy

They added more items to a growing memorial of candles and balloons.

Police have located the pickup truck they believe the shooter used but still the gunman is not in custody.

This morning, classmates at Benito Juarez honored Monroy with a balloon release on the soccer field.

“Angie always talked about the way the school had beautiful energy and she was right everyone is so together and united,” said Dafne Hernandez.