Family Kwanzaa celebration held at Bronzeville Children's Museum
CHICAGO - Monday marks the start of Kwanzaa.
The week-long celebration of African American culture and heritage features a number of events.
Each day a candle representing a principle is lit.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
There are seven principles, including unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.
A family celebration of Kwanzaa was also held Monday at the Bronzeville Children's Museum.
Children got a chance to take part in storytelling, face painting and arts and crafts among other activities as part of that celebration.