Family Kwanzaa celebration held at Bronzeville Children's Museum

By FOX 32 News
Published 
News
FOX 32 Chicago

Monday marks the start of Kwanzaa. The week-long celebration of African American culture and heritage features a number of events.

Each day a candle representing a principle is lit.

There are seven principles, including unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

A family celebration of Kwanzaa was also held Monday at the Bronzeville Children's Museum.

Children got a chance to take part in storytelling, face painting and arts and crafts among other activities as part of that celebration.