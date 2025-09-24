Family mourns man killed by ICE agents during Chicago-area traffic stop

The Brief Hundreds gathered at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Melrose Park to honor 38-year-old Silverio Villegas González, who was killed by an ICE agent during a Sept. 12 traffic stop. Newly released body camera footage is raising questions, as the ICE agent described his injuries as "nothing major," contradicting DHS’s initial claim that he was dragged by the car and fired out of fear for his life. State Rep. Norma Hernandez and former CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson are calling for transparency and questioning the use of force, while the FBI continues to lead the investigation.



Family and friends gathered to honor the life of the man killed by ICE agents during a traffic stop earlier this month.

Silverio Villegas González, who was a father of two children, was remembered during a mass and procession held Wednesday night at the Parish of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Melrose Park.

What we know:

Hundreds of people gathered at the church to pay their respects to the 38-year-old man who is originally from Michoacán, Mexico. The service concluded with a neighborhood procession led by parish clergy.

Villegas González was shot and killed by an ICE agent Sept. 12 after an attempted traffic stop.

As his life was honored by loved ones and community members, body camera video from responding officers in Franklin Park is sparking new questions.

When the incident first happened, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated that the ICE agent involved in the shooting was dragged by Villegas Gonzalez's car and that the law enforcement officer fired his gun because he feared for his life. The body camera video, however, captures the ICE agent telling responding officers that his injuries are "nothing major."

What they're saying:

The latest developments are leading some local officials to question what happened that morning near Grand Avenue and Elder Lane.

"We knew from the very beginning that the story wasn't adding up," said State Rep. Norma Hernandez, (D) 77th District.

State Rep. Hernandez is calling for full transparency and an independent investigation into the shooting.

"You can't really see the officer that's being dragged, you don't really see [Villegas González] fighting back, he drove off but that doesn't mean he resisted and fought back," Hernandez said.

Hernandez says she finds one thing particularly troubling.

"He will never have his day in court, he will never have his day to defend what happened because he was killed instantly, recklessly," she said.

Former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said he can't speak to ICE protocol but can share how a CPD officer would have been trained to respond in this case.

"Because the sanctity of life is highlighted in Use of Force for CPD, if someone is coming at you with a moving car, you simply move out of the way," Johnson explained. "And looking at the location of the incident, looked to me like there was plenty of room for the agent to move to one side or the other."

Johnson is also weighing in on the agent's response when asked about his injuries.

"Those comments aren't going to help his case. You know, if he was being dragged, I would think he'd have a little bit more injury than that. But again, I want to be clear, without seeing the actual incident, it's hard to say. However, I will say this, based on what I've seen, I could see some issues if that were a Chicago police officer," Johnson said.

It's unclear if the ICE agents involved in the incident were equipped with body-worn cameras or a dash camera in their unmarked vehicle.

What's next:

According to the Village of Franklin Park, the FBI Chicago Field Office is leading this ongoing investigation.

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to DHS for a response to the newly released body camera videos but did not immediately hear back.