Family of Kankakee inmate who died in custody demands answers

An Illinois family is demanding answers, after a man died in the custody of federal agents.

Dwayne Tucker, 32, was a federal detainee transferred by U.S. Marshalls to Combs Detention Center in Kankakee.

Early reports indicate Tucker died because of extreme dehydration, which caused kidney failure and swelling on the brain.

Family members say they became concerned when they learned that the Kankakee County sheriff engaged in what sheriffs called a "scuffle" with Tucker, and then failed to take him to his scheduled court hearing at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on August 30.

Days later, the family was told Tucker was in Riverside Hospital. The next day, he died.

"September 8th, he was intubated, he was on life support, he was bruised, he was battered, his body was covered from head to toe with scars and scrapes and contusions," said the family's attorney, John Erickson. "He was severely dehydrated, so dehydrated in fact that it caused kidney damage. The kidney damage led to brain swelling, which ultimately resulted in his death."

The Kankakee County Sheriff's Department did not respond to FOX 32's request for comment on this story.