Family of missing University of Chicago student offers $10k reward for information

A Chinese student at the University of Chicago has been missing for more than a month and the man's family is asking for the public's help in finding him.

Diwen Fan, 20, left his dorm room on May 5, 2022, and hasn't been heard from since, according to his family.

Fan was carrying a black backpack with the word "EDISON" on it. He was also wearing a pair of black frame glasses.

Diwen Fan | Provided

The family believes Fan's life is in "severe danger."

The family released the following statement:

"Diwen, not everything in the world goes smoothly as we wish, so there is no need to be frustrated by things that are simply not in our control. Your parents know that you had tried your best in school and they really appreciate all the hard work you putted in for yourself and for your family. However, life is more than just being enrolled in a fine institution or accomplishing good grade; perseverance, resilience, and determination are the qualities we cherish. There is not a single task in your life that cannot be resolved, but the key is to always have an optimistic mentality." Everyone you know believes in you and supports you, especially your family and friends. We are all looking forward to your safe return, so please contact us."

Diwen Fan | Provided

Anyone with information is asked to contact family attorney Frank Cui of HUANG & HU PC at 312-782-2090, or email ewei@huang-hu.com.