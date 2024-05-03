Family of slain man demands Hammond police release bodycam, dashcam videos

The family of a man who died after a police chase are demanding the release of all bodycam and dashcam video.

Lawyers for the family of Larry Perry said repeated requests for videos and reports of the incident have been denied.

A police chase in February began in Hammond and ended in Chicago, where his family said Hammond officers attempted a pit maneuver, which sent Perry into the Little Calumet River, killing him.

RELATED: Police chase: Driver of stolen U-Haul dies after crashing into Little Calumet River

"It's been two months and all Hammond Police Department, Chicago Police Department and COPA continue to say is, ‘we’re investigating,'" said attorney Cierra Norris.

The family plans to file a lawsuit in Cook County against the Hammond Police Department.