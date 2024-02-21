Police chase ends with U-Haul crashing into Little Calumet River; driver hospitalized

A stolen U-Haul truck crashed into the Little Calumet River during a police chase Wednesday morning, critically injuring the driver in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood.

The police pursuit that began around 5 a.m in Hammond, Indiana, resulted in the U-Haul running off the road and going into the river near 130th Street and Indiana Avenue in Chicago.

The driver of the U-Haul attempted to swim away from officers who followed him into the water but was brought back to shore by CFD divers, officials said. He was transported to Christ Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, according to CFD.

Chicago police cars could be seen near where the truck entered the water. A Hammond police vehicle was also partially submerged in the river. It was pulled from the water by a tow truck around 7:30 a.m. The U-Haul truck remains at the scene of the crash.

Indiana Avenue is closed between 127th and 130th streets.

