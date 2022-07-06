Family of teen kneeled on by off-duty Chicago cop calls incident 'excessive force'

The parents of a 14-year-old boy who had an off-duty Chicago police officer kneel on him were calling for justice Wednesday.

The family's attorney says the boy was moving a bike from a sidewalk in Park Ridge on July 1st so he could get through on his own bike. That’s when the off-duty officer pinned him to the ground.

The family believes the boy was targeted because of his race. He's Puerto Rican American.

"We see a scared yet controlled and eerily calm child underneath the force of grown man pressing down on him excessively, with physical force, a grown man who did not use his words before using violence," said Nicole Nieves, the boy’s mother.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"The officer used excessive force on a child. He escalated a situation where no aggression was necessary at all," said family attorney Antonio M. Romanucci.

There are several investigations underway. Chicago police and Park Ridge police are looking into the incident.

In addition, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) says it is in the early stages of an investigation.