Family Promise helps families experiencing homelessness in Chicagoland

A nonprofit is fighting homelessness as it continues to grow throughout Chicagoland.

Family Promise, a nonprofit in the area, is working to make sure families have a warm home this Christmas.

According to a 2023 city statistic, more than 6,000 residents are experiencing homelessness in Chicago. That number continues to grow by the day.

Family Promise works to help families who are homeless or are at risk of being homeless to get back on their feet and provide a stable lifestyle for their children.

The Evanston Day Center acts as a home away from home for those families and a safe space.

Anita Raggs, a single mom of two, found herself with a work injury and in a spot where she couldn't afford housing anymore.

She then found Family Promise Chicago North Shore, which was able to help set her up with housing in an apartment that she slowly paid more and more for when she was ready.

Family Promise says close to 90 percent of the clients they help remain in stable housing after the six-month mark of working with them.

Raggs is one of those success stories. She says the help makes even more of a difference around the holidays.

"I wanted to keep their lives as regular as I could without it affecting them too much," said Raggs. "Change is going to come, believe and stay strong. If you're going through this, be consistent."

Right now, Family Promise Chicago North Shore is helping six families.

In 2024, they hope to help even more families and develop more programs to make a difference, as they have done with Raggs.