Family seeks answers after they say dog was shot by Justice Police Department

A family is demanding answers after they say the Justice Police Department shot their dog.

According to Ashley Labba, it all began with an argument between her and her boyfriend. She says police knocked on their door, but failed to announce themselves. When the door opened, her Belgian Shepherd, which she claims wasn't aggressive, ran out and was immediately shot.

Labba, who is also an expectant mother, says one of the bullets ricocheted off a wall. She believes neighbors called the police due to the argument.

The family's dog, Lupu, which means wolf in Romanian, was shot three times and killed.

Labba says officers were wearing body cameras during the incident, and it all unfolded just steps away from her 6-year-old son.

"I was on the floor too crying and instead of being sorry, they instantly said, ‘so what happened? Why did we get called here?’ Like, completely ignoring the fact that my dog was shaking on the floor dying and I'm over here mourning my dog, and they're asking me about what happened with the fight," Labba said.

FOX 32 reached out to the Justice Police Department, and they responded: "This is an ongoing investigation by our department, and when we can release any information, I will reach out to you."