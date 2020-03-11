Fans react to coronavirus effect on NCAA games, sporting events

Fears over coronavirus have not stopped thousands of fans from showing up to the United Center Wednesday night to see the Chicago Blackhawks play the San Jose Sharks.

“What played into your decision to come to the game? The tickets were free,” said Doreen Hilbrich.

The demand for Blackhawks tickets tonight was not exactly through the roof. Still, the coronavirus didn't stop thousands from showing up.

“I'm not worried about it myself,” said Hilbrich. “It's just a super flu and it'll run its course just like everything else. I could use a two-week quarantine vacation myself.”

Brian Flisk is not happy with the NCAA’s decision to ban the general public from attending upcoming tournament games, saying attendance should at least be an option.

“If they want to come support the team, it's absolutely their decision if you want to come out and watch a game,” said Flisk. “If you don't? Stay home.”

Health officials say it would be irresponsible not to cancel sporting events with big crowds.

“If it turns out that it's not as severe, nothing was lost,” said Jim Cap, Blackhawks fan. “If it turns out it was more severe, it's a good thing we did something early. We probably haven't done enough.”