Far South Side shooting leaves man hospitalized

A man was shot and hospitalized Monday night on Chicago's Far South Side.

The 42-year-old was standing outside around 8 p.m. in the 11200 block of East 130th Street when someone he knew started shooting, police said.

He was struck in the leg and taken by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.