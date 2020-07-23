Fast food restaurants robbed in Back of the Yards

Two fast food restaurants were robbed in July in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

In each incident up to four people pulled into the drive-thru of fast food restaurants and demanded cash, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The robberies happened about 11:30 p.m. and 11:40 p.m. July 19, the first in the 4100 block of South Ashland Avenue and then in the 4300 block of South Ashland Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.