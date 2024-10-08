Fast-food worker kills 2 during argument in Chicago restaurant

The Brief Two men, aged 55 and 56, were shot and killed during an argument with a fast-food employee on Chicago's South Side late Monday night. The employee pulled out a gun, fatally shooting both men, and no arrests have been made as detectives investigate.



Two men were shot and killed during an argument with an employee at a fast-food restaurant Monday night on Chicago's South Side.

The men, 55 and 56, started arguing with the employee around 10:30 p.m. inside the restaurant in the 7800 block of South Western Avenue, according to police.

The employee then pulled out a gun and shot both men in the head, police said. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released their identities.

Police said no one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

No further information was provided.