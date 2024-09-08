Fatal crash prompts closure on I-55 near Chinatown

Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 55 southbound under Interstate 94 near Chinatown.

The crash happened early this morning, prompting the closure of all southbound lanes.

As a result of the crash, I-55 southbound traffic is being diverted off at MLK Drive. Drivers should expect significant delays in the area. The Chinatown Feeder ramp to I-55 has also been closed.

No further information about the crash or the number of victims involved has been released at this time.

The Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate the incident and will provide updates as they become available.