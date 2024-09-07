Hit-and-run crash in Wadsworth leaves woman dead

The Brief A woman was fatally struck by a GMC SUV while riding her bicycle in Wadsworth, Illinois. The SUV driver fled the scene after the collision. A 32-year-old man has been identified as a suspect in the hit-and-run case. The GMC SUV involved in the accident was found at his residence in Winthrop Harbor with damage consistent with the collision.



A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in north suburban Wadsworth Friday night.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Dilleys Road for a report of a "person down" at 11:45 p.m. and found a woman lying dead in the roadway.

Investigators said the woman was riding a bicycle northbound on Dilleys Road just south of Wadsworth Road when she was struck from behind by a GMC SUV.

The impact knocked her off her bike, and the vehicle fled the scene. A southbound Hyundai Elantra then struck the woman, but the driver of that vehicle stayed at the scene and spoke with investigators.

A witness reported seeing a GMC SUV driving on Wadworth Road with a bike lodged underneath it. The car was located at a residence in Winthrop Harbor. The vehicle showed signs of damage consistent with the hit-and-run. The driver, a 32-year-old man, was identified as a suspect in the case.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim and conduct an autopsy.

The crash remains under investigation, and criminal charges are expected to be filed once the investigation is complete.