Fatal I-57 crash kills one near Markham

One person has died following a two-car crash on I-57 neat 159th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Around 4:40 a.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a crash on the northbound side of the interstate.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

One person received fatal injuries, and another was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Around 5 a.m., the northbound side of the interstate at 167th Street was closed for an investigation. As of 7:30 a.m., all lanes were still closed for an investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

Advertisement







