Fatal I-57 crash kills one near Markham
MARKHAM - One person has died following a two-car crash on I-57 neat 159th Street, according to Illinois State Police.
Around 4:40 a.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a crash on the northbound side of the interstate.
One person received fatal injuries, and another was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Around 5 a.m., the northbound side of the interstate at 167th Street was closed for an investigation. As of 7:30 a.m., all lanes were still closed for an investigation.
No further information is available at this time.
