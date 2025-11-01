Chicago crash: 2 killed on I-290 early Saturday, ISP says
CHICAGO - Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 290 in Chicago early Saturday morning.
What we know:
The crash happened on I-290 eastbound at Kostner Avenue around 3 a.m., according to the Illinois State Police.
Eastbound lanes were shut down at the scene and traffic was diverted onto Cicero Avenue for about four-and-a-half hours, police said.
Police did not give any information about the two individuals who were killed.
ISP is investigating the crash.