Chicago crash: 2 killed on I-290 early Saturday, ISP says

By Alex Ortiz
Published  November 1, 2025 9:11am CDT
CHICAGO - Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 290 in Chicago early Saturday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened on I-290 eastbound at Kostner Avenue around 3 a.m., according to the Illinois State Police.

Eastbound lanes were shut down at the scene and traffic was diverted onto Cicero Avenue for about four-and-a-half hours, police said.

Police did not give any information about the two individuals who were killed.

ISP is investigating the crash.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Illinois State Police.

