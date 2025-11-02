3 killed in I-94 crash in Chicago causing lane closures, ISP says

UPDATE: All lanes reopened a little before 7:30 a.m., ISP said.

Three people were killed in a crash on Interstate 94 that also caused lane closures and delays for traffic early Sunday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened along I-94 southbound at the I-57 split on Chicago’s South Side, according to the Illinois State Police.

ISP troopers responded to the scene a little before 2 a.m. for a report of a triple fatal crash.

All I-94 southbound lanes were closed, and traffic was being diverted at 95th Street.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

No further details were released.