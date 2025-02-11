Naperville driver killed after crashing into backyards of homes

The Brief The driver of a car was killed after he drove through an intersection and into the backyards of homes The driver, Patrick M. Larkin, 59, died at a local hospital, according to Napervillle police.



A Naperville driver was killed after he drove through an intersection and crashed through fences into the backyards of homes on Monday night.

The driver, Patrick M. Larkin, 59, died at a local hospital, according to Naperville police.

Car drives through intersection

What we know:

First responders were called to the intersection of 103rd Street and Book Road for the report of the crash a little after 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Officers found a blue 2008 Infiniti G35 in the backyards of homes about 100 feet from the T-intersection.

Larkin was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the Infiniti was traveling eastbound on 103rd Street when it proceeded straight through the intersection at Book Road. It crashed through the fence on the east side of the intersection and came to a rest on its hood.

Traffic crash investigators and reconstruction specialists from the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded to the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 630-420-8833.