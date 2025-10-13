Indiana crash: Driver killed after gravel truck slams into median, catches fire, police say

The Brief The driver of a gravel truck died after a fiery crash on a highway in Northwest Indiana on Monday. The truck, for unknown reasons, slammed into a median wall and burst into flames. The driver has not yet been identified.



One person is dead after a gravel truck slammed into a median wall on the highway and burst into flames on Monday afternoon in Northwest Indiana.

What we know:

Police responded to the crash around 4 p.m. on I-80/94 at the 13 mile-marker, around one mile east of the I-65 interchange, according to the Indiana State Police.

Investigators learned the truck was traveling eastbound in the right lane when, for unknown reasons, it drove to the left directly into the median wall and an overhead signpost.

The crash caused the car to become engulfed in flames, trapping the driver inside the cab. The trailer also went over the median wall and into the westbound lanes.

Crews put out the fire and first responders discovered the body of the driver. The Lake County Coroner responded to the scene, but has not yet identified the driver.

The Indiana Department of Emergency Management was also called because of burning oil that had drained into the sewer system of the interstate.

Traffic on both the eastbound and westbound lanes near the scene was restricted to passing on the right shoulder as of around 7 p.m.