Cook County man charged in Hermosa shooting that killed 1, wounded another

A Cook County man was charged with murder in connection with a shooting that killed one and wounded another over the weekend in the Hermosa neighborhood.

Ivan Peralta, 21, was accused of shooting a 23-year-old man a 21-year-old woman after getting into a fight with them on a sidewalk Saturday night in the 4300 block of West Armitage Avenue.

Both victims were transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where they were listed in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen. Jesus Ocampo, of Chicago, was pronounced dead Sunday morning, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Peralta was arrested early Sunday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. He was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Peralta, of Northlake, has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.