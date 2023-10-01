Gunman shoots 2 in Hermosa following fight

Two people were hospitalized in critical condition after a fight ended in a shooting in Hermosa Saturday night.

A 23-year-old mand and 21-year-old women were on the sidewalk in the 4300 block of West Armitage Avenue at 11:25 p.m. when they got into a fight with an unknown male.

The offender pulled a handgun and started firing at the victims.

Both victims were transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

No arrests have been reported. Area detectives are investigating.