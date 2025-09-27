Fatal single-car crash shuts down Route 163: police

The Brief A driver was killed early Saturday after their Toyota left the road and struck a tree on Illinois State Route 163 near Cemetery Road in Millstadt. Illinois State Police said the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene from fatal injuries. Traffic on Route 163 was shut down for several hours during the investigation and reopened around 9:15 a.m.



