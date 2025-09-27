Fatal single-car crash shuts down Route 163: police
MILLSTADT, Ill. - A driver has died after crashing into a tree in Millstadt, Ill. on Saturday morning, according to police.
What we know:
Illinois State Police responded to a single-car crash around 4:52 a.m. at Illinois State Route 163 southbound near Cemetery Road.
According to police, a Toyota car left the road for an unknown reason and crashed into a tree. The driver was the only individual in the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries, dying at the scene.
Around 5:46 a.m. all traffic on I-163 was shut down during the investigation. All lanes were opened around 9:15 a.m.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Illinois State Police.