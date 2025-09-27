Expand / Collapse search

Fatal single-car crash shuts down Route 163: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  September 27, 2025 7:45pm CDT
    • A driver was killed early Saturday after their Toyota left the road and struck a tree on Illinois State Route 163 near Cemetery Road in Millstadt.
    • Illinois State Police said the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene from fatal injuries.
    • Traffic on Route 163 was shut down for several hours during the investigation and reopened around 9:15 a.m.

MILLSTADT, Ill. - A driver has died after crashing into a tree in Millstadt, Ill. on Saturday morning, according to police.

What we know:

Illinois State Police responded to a single-car crash around 4:52 a.m. at Illinois State Route 163 southbound near Cemetery Road.

According to police, a Toyota car left the road for an unknown reason and crashed into a tree. The driver was the only individual in the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries, dying at the scene.

Around 5:46 a.m. all traffic on I-163 was shut down during the investigation. All lanes were opened around 9:15 a.m.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Illinois State Police.

