Truck driver dies in I-55 crash

A driver died after losing control of their box truck and crashing on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday night.

The driver was traveling northbound on I-55 around 11:22 p.m. when they tried to change lanes to exit at Central Avenue but lost control and struck the guardrail, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The Central Avenue exit ramp was shut down until around 1 a.m.

No additional information was provided.