Chicago crash: 1 dead, 3 hurt after collision on West Side, police say

A crash on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning left one man dead and three others in the hospital.

The crash took place a little before 4 a.m. in the 3800 block of W. Lake Street in East Garfield Park, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

A 20-year-old man was driving a blue Ford sedan with three passengers, a 22-year-old man and two 20-year-old men, while traveling eastbound on Lake Street.

Police said he disregarded a traffic signal and hit a red Chevy sedan traveling southbound. A 37-year-old woman was driving the Chevy with a 35-year-old woman passenger.

The 22-year-old male passenger was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

The three other occupants of the Ford, including the driver, were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in fair condition with unknown injuries.

The two women in the Chevy refused medical services.

Police said citations are pending.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.