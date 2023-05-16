Fate of Oakbrook Terrace red-light cameras remains uncertain

The wait continues for a judge's decision on whether the red-light cameras in Oakbrook Terrace will stay on or be removed.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the decision has been delayed at the request of the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois Attorney General.

IDOT had the cameras deactivated last May.

A lawsuit claims the agency overstepped its authority. The next hearing will be held next month.

For drivers, be aware: the red light cameras near the Oak Brook Center Mall are active.