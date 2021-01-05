Father Michael Pfleger accused of sexually abusing minor decades ago

article

Father Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church on the South Side is stepping aside from his duties, for now, after being accused of sexual abusing a minor more than 40 years ago.

The announcement was made Tuesday by Cardinal Blasé Cupich, who asked Pfleger to step aside from ministry while an investigation takes place.

Cupich said Pfleger has agreed to cooperate fully with his request to step aside and that he will live away from the parish while the allegation is investigated.

In the meantime, Father Thulani Magwaza will serve at temporary administrator of Saint Sabina Parish and will attend to the needs of the parish and school community.

"It is crucial that you know nothing is more important than the welfare of the children entrusted to our care. The Archdiocese of Chicago takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and encourages anyone who feels they have been sexually abused by a priest, deacon, religious or lay employee to come forward," Cupich said in a statement.

This is a developing story…

