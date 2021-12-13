Father of 3 beaten to death while putting up Christmas lights outside Gage Park home

A father of three was beaten to death Saturday while putting up Christmas lights outside his Gage Park home on the Southwest Side.

Jose Eleazar Tellez, 49, was outside his home around 6:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 58th Street when two males carrying blunt objects began striking him in the head, police said.

Tellez was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Tellez leaves behind a wife and three children according to a GoFundMe page that was created to help cover his funeral expenses and support his family.

No one is currently in custody as Area One detectives investigate.