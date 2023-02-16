Father of Highland Park shooting suspect pleads not guilty after grand jury indictment

The father of the suspected Highland Park shooter pleaded not guilty after he was indicted by a grand jury Thursday morning in Waukegan.

Robert Crimo Jr. was arraigned inside the courtroom on seven felony counts and he was also read inside the courtroom the name of every single victim involved in the Highland Park parade shooting.

The seven reckless conduct charges stem from the documents showing that Robert Crimo Jr. signed off on the FOID application for his son, knowing that he had mental health issues including threatening to kill himself and even hurt his own family members.

Robert Crimo Jr. | Lake County State's Attorney's Office

Crimo Jr., was arraigned in front of judge George Strickland. He remains out on bond.

There is video and other evidence that will be used in Crimo Jr's case that is being collected in his son's trial for the mass shooting in Highland Park on July 4th during the parade.

Crimo Jr's lawyer said the issue isn't his client's signature on the FOID application, he said there are other questions, but he didn't want to delve any deeper. If Crimo Jr., is actually charged and is found guilty, he faces 1 to 3 years in prison for each felony count.

"We're a little surprised of the indictment. I'm not going to take too many questions for today. Obviously we got a court date for April 4th. We're going to look at the initial discovery that has been tendered to us today. I do believe that at the end of the day that Mr. Crimo will be vindicated of these charges," said his attorney George Gomez.

He will be back in the courthouse on April 4 at 11 a.m.