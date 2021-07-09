Father Pfleger, St. Sabina community hold Chicago peace walk

After a violent week in Chicago, there were renewed calls for peace.

Father Michael Pfleger and the Saint Sabina community held their weekly peace walk Friday night.

The goal is to show a presence of unity against gun violence.

During the walk, Pfleger and parishioners offered prayers to neighbors and distributed information on local resources to help those in need.

The peace walks will continue every Friday throughout the summer.

