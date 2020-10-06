Father, son found shot to death in Gary home

Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a 15-year-old boy and his father were found fatally shot in a home Monday afternoon in Gary, Indiana.

Kelton Aaron, 39 and Amari Aaron, 15, were pronounced dead at the home at 3 p.m. in the 4400 block of Johnson Street, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Gary police said they were called to the home about 2:30 p.m. and found the father and son with gunshot wounds. Autopsy results released Monday revealed their deaths as homicides.

The circumstances of the shooting were not released.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Gary police detectives at 219-755-3855.