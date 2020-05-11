Father, son shot by home invader in Oak Park: police

A father and son on Monday were shot and wounded by someone trying to break into their Oak Park home, police said.

They woke up shortly before 2 a.m. to the sound of someone smashing the door window of their home on Clinton Avenue, Oak Park police said in a statement.

When one of the men, ages 58 and 20, called out that he was calling 911, they said someone outside fired several shots through the broken window, police said.

One of them was struck in the shoulder, while the other was hit in the buttocks, police said.

They were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oak Park police at 708-386-3800.