FBI joins effort to find Texas Democrats in Illinois, Sen. Cornyn says

The Brief Texas Senator John Cornyn says the FBI is helping locate Democratic state lawmakers who fled to Illinois to block a redistricting vote that could benefit Republicans in the midterms. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker called the move political theater, noting there’s no federal law allowing the arrest of Texas lawmakers in Illinois. The Texas Democrats are in their fifth day of self-exile in Illinois, aiming to prevent a quorum in the Texas legislature over the GOP-led remap proposal.



A U.S. senator from Texas said the FBI is now on the lookout for the state's Democratic lawmakers hiding out in Illinois.

What we know:

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn issued a press release saying, "I am proud to announce that Director Kash Patel has approved my request for the FBI to assist state and local law enforcement in locating runaway Texas House Democrats."

This comes amid the bitter feud over redistricting in Texas that has brought Texas Democrats to the Chicago suburbs.

This is the fifth day of the coalition of Texas Democrats in exile in Illinois. Their goal is to prevent a quorum in that state's legislature from moving forward on a controversial remap proposal that could net Republicans five seats in Congress by the midterm elections.

Pritzker weighs in:

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker dismissed Cornyn's threats as a lot of hot air on the part of politicians trying to appeal to the MAGA base.



"This is a lot of grandstanding by Senator Cornyn, by Governor Abbott," said Pritzker. "All that he has said is the FBI has offered to help locate the Texas House Democrats, nothing more. You know why? There is no federal law that allows them to arrest Texas democrats in the state of Illinois."

Pritzker said it amounts to little more than a political witch hunt.

"I welcome the FBI coming to the state. I hope they take in the state fair. I hope they go see the beauty of the state fair..." he said.

The backstory:

Cornyn is locked in a bitter primary reelection battle with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has vowed to "hunt down" the missing Democrats.