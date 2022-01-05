FBI Chicago: Man armed with gun robs Bank of America in Evanston

A Bank of America in Evanston was robbed Wednesday morning.

Around 11:50 a.m., the FBI responded to the bank located at 1336 Chicago Avenue.

According to the FBI, the suspect entered the bank and presented a note to the teller demanding money. A handgun was shown.

The suspect was described as a Black male between the ages of 30 and 40, standing 6-feet tall. He was wearing a tan fedora-style hat, green surgical facemask, thick, black rimmed glasses, a black winter jacket over a trench coat, a black and white scarf, white button-down dress shirt and khaki pants.

The FBI says this man robbed a Bank of America in Evanston, Illinois on Jan. 5, 2022.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The FBI says the suspect is still at large.

Advertisement

Anyone with information should contact 312-421-6700 or head to tips.fbi.gov.