FBI Chicago: Man armed with gun robs Bank of America in Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. - A Bank of America in Evanston was robbed Wednesday morning.
Around 11:50 a.m., the FBI responded to the bank located at 1336 Chicago Avenue.
According to the FBI, the suspect entered the bank and presented a note to the teller demanding money. A handgun was shown.
The suspect was described as a Black male between the ages of 30 and 40, standing 6-feet tall. He was wearing a tan fedora-style hat, green surgical facemask, thick, black rimmed glasses, a black winter jacket over a trench coat, a black and white scarf, white button-down dress shirt and khaki pants.
The FBI says this man robbed a Bank of America in Evanston, Illinois on Jan. 5, 2022.
The FBI says the suspect is still at large.
Advertisement
Anyone with information should contact 312-421-6700 or head to tips.fbi.gov.