FBI investigating more offensive text messages

The Brief The FBI is investigating offensive texts targeting Latino and LGBTQ communities, mentioning deportation or re-education camps. These follow earlier racist texts sent after the election, some of which reached Illinois residents. Illinois AG Kwame Raoul urges reporting such messages to law enforcement or the Help Stop the Hate Hotline.



The FBI is working to track down whoever is behind another wave of offensive text messages, this time targeting the Latino and LGBTQ communities.

Investigators said the texts mention deportation or re-education camps.

The first string of racist texts targeted Black people, and they were sent a few days after the election.

Some security experts believe cell phone carriers could do more to prevent these messages from reaching users.

It's not clear if this new wave of messages was received by anyone in Illinois, but other racist texts were sent to people in the state.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul said his office is investigating. He encouraged anyone receiving these messages to report them to local law enforcement.

The Help Stop the Hate Hotline at 877-458-HATE. You may also contact the Illinois Attorney General's Civil Rights Bureau.