FBI offers $5M reward for US citizen on ‘Most Wanted Terrorist’ list

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest of a U.S. citizen on the “Most Wanted Terrorist” list.

The FBI’s Rewards For Justice Program, along with the U.S. Department of State, is offering the reward to seek out Jehad Serwan Mostafa, 37.

Mostafa is believed to be the highest-ranking U.S. citizen fighting with al-Shabaab, a Somalia-based terrorist organization, the FBI said.

It is believed that Mostafa joined al-Shabaab in approximately 2006 and has served in many capacities, including serving as a military instructor at the terrorist organization’s training camps, a leader of the foreign fighters, a leader and propagandist in the terrorist organization’s media wing, an intermediary between al-Shabaab and other terrorist organizations and as a leader in the group’s use of explosives in terrorist attacks.

Mostafa is left-handed and has a distinctive scar on his right hand, the FBI said. He wears a full beard and glasses. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs 170 pounds, is 6’1“ and is described as “tall, thin,” according to the agency.

He is also currently charged in a superseding indictment in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of California in San Diego, California, with conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists, conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, and providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Mostafa was raised in and graduated from college in San Diego as well, according to the FBI. He may have visited or is likely to visit Somalia, Yemen, Ethiopia, Kenya and other African countries, the agency said. He speaks Arabic, Somali and English.

He was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Dec. 28, 1981.