FBI searches suburban Chicago headquarters of national chain of COVID testing sites: report

The FBI searched the suburban Chicago headquarters of a national string of coronavirus testing sites on Saturday, according to a reort.

"The Center for COVID Control" has been under investigation for alleged false COVID test results. The federal government has reimbursed the company more than $124 million from the federal government.

The company is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The FBI confirmed to FOX 32 Chicago that "there was court-authorized law enforcement activity in Rolling Meadows," but would not confirm the target of the activity. USA Today reported that the target was the Center for COVID Control.

The company's "testing sites" were sometimes ramshackle set-ups inside shipping trailers or other dubious storefronts.

The company had more than 300 testing sites nationwide, including 30 across Chicago, but all are now closed.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS