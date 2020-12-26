FBI searching for man who robbed Northbrook bank

article

The FBI is asking for help identifying a man who allegedly robbed a bank Wednesday in suburban Northbrook.

About 2:40 p.m., the man used a note to request money at a Fifth Third Bank branch at 240 Skokie Blvd, according to the FBI.

Credit: FBI

The man is in his 20s and 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, with a thin build the FBI said.

He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, beanie cap, light-colored mask, jeans, white shoes and blue gloves.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP