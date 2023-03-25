FBI searching for two men who robbed PNC Bank in Elgin

article

The FBI is looking for two men who robbed a bank in Elgin on Saturday.

The FBI said the robber at the PNC Bank, 1695 Larkin Avenue, happened at 1:37 p.m.

The robbers showed the teller a gun and demanded money.

One suspect is described as a Black man in 50s, with a medium build, between 5'9" and 5'11", wearing black pants, black jacket, black winter hat, blue surgical mask, transition eyeglasses, and black boots.

The second suspect is described as a Black man in his 40s, with a medium build, 6' to 6'3" tall, wearing a black and red jacket, black shirt, tan pants, black winter hat, black mask, and light-color gray or tan shoes.