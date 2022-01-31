FBI seeking man for bank robbery in Clarendon Hills

The FBI are seeking a man wanted for a bank robbery Jan. 28 in west suburban DuPage County.

About 12:43 p.m., the man robbed the Clarendon Hills Bank, 200 Burlington Avenue, federal officials said.

The man, believed to be in his early 50's, used a note to demand an unspecified amount of cash.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The man is described as a white male, about 5-foot-11, with a heavy build, officials said. He was last seen wearing black-rimmed glasses, grey winter coat, black hoodie, black scarf, and black gloves with red trim around the knuckles.

The man, believed to be in his early 50's, used a note to demand an unspecified amount of cash. (FBI Chicago)

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 312-421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov.