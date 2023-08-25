FBI seeks man suspected of robbing Oak Lawn bank at gunpoint

The FBI's Chicago office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a bank Friday afternoon in south suburban Oak Lawn.

About 12:17 p.m., the FBI responded to a robbery at the Chase Bank located at 10440 South Cicero Avenue, according to a statement.

The man allegedly approached a bank employee while armed with a handgun and demanded money, the FBI said.

(FBI Chicago)

He then fled the bank in a red Nissan, possibly an Altima or Sentra, and is currently at large, the statement said.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man in his 40s or 50s, weighing about 150 pounds with a medium build. The FBI said he was wearing a long-sleeved plaid collared shirt, an Army green baseball cap, a blue surgical mask and he may have used a short, dark wig.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

The FBI has asked anyone with information to contact 312-421-6700 or Tips.FBI.gov.