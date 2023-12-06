FBI seeks trio accused in $7.9M drug conspiracy, they have ties to Chicago area

The FBI is asking for the public's help finding three men known as "Buck", "Rooster" and "Crowe" who have strong ties to the Chicago area and were charged in a $7.9 million conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The suspects are considered federal fugitives and were indicted on federal charges on Sept. 6, 2023. Their real names are Zamewick D. McCray, Devion Miles, and Jermon D. McCray.

The trio is among 15 defendants charged in the conspiracy. They were last seen in Kansas City.

McCray is described as a Black male, 31 years old, approximately 5’7" and 130 lbs.

Miles is described as a Black male, 28 years old, approximately 5’7" and 130 lbs.

McCray is described as a Black male, 29 years old, approximately 5’7" and 130 lbs.

All three should be considered armed and dangerous, the FBI said. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 816-474-TIPS or report a TIP online at https://tips.fbi.gov.