FBI: Suspects used chain and stolen truck to rip ATM out of ground in Warrenville

article

The FBI is searching for several individuals wanted in connection to an ATM robbery in Warrenville.

At about 3:45 a.m., several offenders broke into an ATM associated with Old Second National Bank located at 3 S 041 Route 59.

According to the FBI, the offenders are believed to have attached a hook and chain to the ATM and used a stolen white truck to rip the ATM from the ground.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

They then fled in a 2023 gray Ford Escape with Illinois plate number FP210466.

Anyone with information can report a tip at 312-421-6700 or via tips.fbi.gov (even anonymously).