FDA sounds alarm over TikTok challenge that involves cooking chicken in Nyquil

Another warning is surfacing about a TikTok challenge that people cooked up earlier this year.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is calling the Nyquil challenge foul, telling people not to try it because it could be deadly.

Many videos of the challenge have been pulled from the social media site.

The videos show people dousing nearly an entire bottle of Vicks Nyquil over chicken.

Then, the wanna-be chefs cook it up, and some of them eat it.

"Boiling a medication can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways. Even if you don’t eat the chicken, inhaling the medication’s vapors while cooking could cause high levels of the drugs to enter your body. It could also hurt your lungs," the FDA said.

Nyquil gives specific usage instructions to use only the dose cup provided.

It also says do not exceed four doses per 24 hours.

Adults and children 12 years and over can take 30 ml every six hours.

"There are several active ingredients in Nyquil: including a sleep medication, Tylenol, or acetaminophen, to help with aches and pains," said Dr. David Zich, specializing in Internal and Emergency Medicine. "You could become extraordinarily drowsy. Acetaminophen in high dosages can lead to liver failure and death."

Those cooking it up could overdose — causing seizures, severe dizziness and liver and breathing problems.