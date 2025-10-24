Federal agents clash with two people in Lake View East, police say
CHICAGO - Federal agents were involved in a physical altercation that prompted a police response Friday morning in Chicago’s Lake View East neighborhood, authorities said.
What we know:
The incident occurred just before 9:20 a.m. near Belmont Avenue and Broadway, according to Chicago police.
Officers were called for a report of a battery in progress and arrived to find federal agents "engaged in a physical altercation with two individuals," CPD said.
A crowd had gathered at the scene, and officers worked to de-escalate the situation and manage the crowd, police said.
What's next:
No arrests were made, and officers left after clearing the area.
Additional details about the incident have not been released.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.