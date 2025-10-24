Federal agents clash with two people in Lake View East, police say

The Brief Federal agents were involved in a physical altercation near Belmont Avenue and Broadway in Chicago’s Lake View East neighborhood Friday morning, prompting a police response. No arrests were made; officers de-escalated the situation and cleared the area, police said.



Federal agents were involved in a physical altercation that prompted a police response Friday morning in Chicago’s Lake View East neighborhood, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident occurred just before 9:20 a.m. near Belmont Avenue and Broadway, according to Chicago police.

Officers were called for a report of a battery in progress and arrived to find federal agents "engaged in a physical altercation with two individuals," CPD said.

A crowd had gathered at the scene, and officers worked to de-escalate the situation and manage the crowd, police said.

What's next:

No arrests were made, and officers left after clearing the area.

Additional details about the incident have not been released.