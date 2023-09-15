Federal funds provide over $23M boost for green initiatives in Illinois

Illinois is getting greener, as new funds are giving the state an environmental boost.

It's all thanks to more than $23 million from the federal government.

Senator Dick Durbin, Congresswoman Robin Kelly, and the Under-Secretary of the US Department of Agriculture were on hand in South Chicago on Friday to make the announcement.

The money comes from the Inflation Reduction Act and is going to expand trees and green spaces across Illinois.

"This is money that was included in the Inflation Reduction Act, and it not only gives you the aesthetic beauty of parks and forests and trees and all the rest of it. But it also addresses a fundamental problem that we all know well. The climate of this world is changing and not for the better," Durbin said.

Senator Durbin says $15 million of the funding will go to the Morton Arboretum.